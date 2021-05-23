Video: Mind-blowing hypocrisy from Man United manager Solskjaer as he complains about lack of Premier League help after ESL shambles

It’s been interesting to watch the reaction of the teams who tried to split away from the Premier League to join the ESL a few weeks ago, as we all knew that the timid apology stance wouldn’t last forever.

Many of their own fans are yet to forgive them for trying to walk out on the Premier League where it would ruin football as we know it, but it now looks like Man United are straight back to the selfish behaviour that most of the top clubs exhibit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about the timing of United’s game against Wolves today due to the upcoming Europa League final, and it appears he feels the league should’ve helped them out by moving it forward:

It’s worth pointing out here that there was nothing riding on this game for United so they were able to rest everyone, and they took the chance to do just that so it has minimal impact on their preparations for the final.

What is much more troubling is them even thinking about having the temerity to complain about a lack of support when they were 100% willing to screw everyone over for their own benefit, so it’s probably best to just shut up about that for a while and get on with things.