Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has aimed a possible dig at the Reds after his final game for the club today.

The Netherlands international is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and he seems to suggest in this video below that it wasn’t really his preferred choice, hinting that he’s not entirely happy with how the club handled things…

?"I hoped to play many more years for the club, but things went different." Georginio Wijnaldum talks about leaving Liverpool and says now is not the time to say why he is departing pic.twitter.com/bIfRZrju74 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Wijnaldum adds that he’ll tell Liverpool fans the real reason for his departure at some point, which certainly sounds like it could be interesting.

It’s a shame to see a fine player seemingly heading out of Anfield on a bit of a low note, especially as he was given such a fond farewell on the pitch today.