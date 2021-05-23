Menu

Video: Georginio Wijnaldum vows to eventually tell Liverpool fans the real reason for his exit in possible dig at Reds

Liverpool FC
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has aimed a possible dig at the Reds after his final game for the club today.

The Netherlands international is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and he seems to suggest in this video below that it wasn’t really his preferred choice, hinting that he’s not entirely happy with how the club handled things…

Wijnaldum adds that he’ll tell Liverpool fans the real reason for his departure at some point, which certainly sounds like it could be interesting.

It’s a shame to see a fine player seemingly heading out of Anfield on a bit of a low note, especially as he was given such a fond farewell on the pitch today.

