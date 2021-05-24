Menu

Euro giants planning to complete Chelsea transfer raid and will make decision “soon” on Man Utd ace

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

AC Milan are reportedly set to try and complete a permanent transfer deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this summer.

The Blues ace has impressed a great deal since joining Milan on loan, and it makes sense that the Italian giants would now like him to stay at the San Siro.

MORE: Chelsea legend wants shock Stamford Bridge return this summer

Milan also have Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan this term and are set to make a final decision on him soon, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has the details in his tweet below…

Milan have the option to make Tomori’s move permanent for €28million, which could end up being an absolute bargain and a huge blow for Chelsea.

The west London giants must be regretting not giving Tomori more opportunities when they had him, and it could come back to haunt them as it did with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the past.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United legend Paul Scholes identifies the two targets Solskjaer needs to ensure Red Devils will challenge Man City
Arsenal cleared to complete deal for top transfer target for £40million
Video: Rashford, Henderson, Ferdinand, Bale and other stars join forces to combat hate with Hope United initiative

Dalot has also had a decent season, but it’s less clear if Milan will make him a top priority, though one imagines Man Utd themselves won’t exactly be desperate to keep him.

“The pair are said to regularly play video games online together” – which £80m star has struck up a friendship with a key figure at Man Utd? Click here to find out.

More Stories Diogo Dalot Fikayo Tomori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.