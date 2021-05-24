Euro giants planning to complete Chelsea transfer raid and will make decision “soon” on Man Utd ace

AC Milan are reportedly set to try and complete a permanent transfer deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori this summer.

The Blues ace has impressed a great deal since joining Milan on loan, and it makes sense that the Italian giants would now like him to stay at the San Siro.

Milan also have Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot on loan this term and are set to make a final decision on him soon, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has the details in his tweet below…

AC Milan are now planning to sign Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea – there’s option to buy for €28m. ? #CFC Final decision soon about Diogo Dalot [with #MUFC] and Brahim Diaz [with Real Madrid]. Talks ongoing for Çalhanoglu and Donnarumma’s contracts. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021

Milan have the option to make Tomori’s move permanent for €28million, which could end up being an absolute bargain and a huge blow for Chelsea.

The west London giants must be regretting not giving Tomori more opportunities when they had him, and it could come back to haunt them as it did with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in the past.

Dalot has also had a decent season, but it’s less clear if Milan will make him a top priority, though one imagines Man Utd themselves won’t exactly be desperate to keep him.

