According to ESPN, Southampton have made a first approach to Barcelona regarding the transfer of Junior Firpo, with the Premier League side enquiring about the 24-year-old’s situation in Catalonia.

ESPN reiterate that the side Ronald Koeman used to manage will have to battle with sides from Serie A for the Spanish-Dominican’s signature, with Moises Llorens citing interest from Napoli and AC Milan.

It’s reported that Firpo is one of the players that will be up for sale this summer as Barcelona look to rebuild after yet another disappointing season.

Southampton reportedly see Firpo as a possible replacement for Ryan Bertrand – the experienced left-back that will leave the coastal outfit on a free transfer this summer.

It’s reiterated that AC Milan made a loan offer for Firpo in the January transfer window, which included the option of a permanent transfer.

Barcelona recruited Firpo for an initial fee of €18m in a deal worth up to €30m in the summer of 2019, but the ace has failed to make an impression at the Camp Nou.

Firpo holds the role of backup to Jordi Alba so has seen little action and hasn’t done enough to show that he could be a starter for the Blaugrana in the key spot in the future.

Firpo has only started 7 of his 18 appearances across all competitions this season, thankfully for Barcelona ESPN report that the ace is on the same page ahead of the window, with the former Spain Under-21s international wishing to get his career back on track elsewhere.