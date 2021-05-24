Arsenal cleared to complete deal for top transfer target for £40million

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia.

The classy Argentine has shone in the Championship this season and looks like he could be a superb signing for Arsenal or other top clubs in Europe.

In a major boost for the Gunners, it seems Norwich accept that it’s time for Buendia to move on to bigger things and they won’t prevent him from leaving Carrow Road as long as they get around £40million for him, according to The Athletic.

“He’s mobile, he’s got good feet, he could be a good pick for Arsenal” – should the Gunners listen to this surprise transfer advice?

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can come up with the money to bring in Buendia this summer, as it looks like £40m would end up being a great investment.

It’s been a dire campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side, but Buendia looks like the kind of talent who could have a big impact at the Emirates Stadium next season.

The departure of Mesut Ozil has left a big gap to fill in this Arsenal squad, and although Martin Odegaard has looked promising in his time on loan from Real Madrid, there’s no guarantee that the club will be able to extend his stay.

Buendia could be a useful alternative, though some Gooners may also feel he’d actually be the superior option anyway.