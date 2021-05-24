Menu

Arsenal cleared to complete deal for top transfer target for £40million

Arsenal FC Norwich City FC
Posted by

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia.

The classy Argentine has shone in the Championship this season and looks like he could be a superb signing for Arsenal or other top clubs in Europe.

In a major boost for the Gunners, it seems Norwich accept that it’s time for Buendia to move on to bigger things and they won’t prevent him from leaving Carrow Road as long as they get around £40million for him, according to The Athletic.

“He’s mobile, he’s got good feet, he could be a good pick for Arsenal” – should the Gunners listen to this surprise transfer advice?

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can come up with the money to bring in Buendia this summer, as it looks like £40m would end up being a great investment.

It’s been a dire campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side, but Buendia looks like the kind of talent who could have a big impact at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia has been linked with Arsenal after impressing at Norwich City

The departure of Mesut Ozil has left a big gap to fill in this Arsenal squad, and although Martin Odegaard has looked promising in his time on loan from Real Madrid, there’s no guarantee that the club will be able to extend his stay.

Buendia could be a useful alternative, though some Gooners may also feel he’d actually be the superior option anyway.

10 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. wisdom says:
    May 24, 2021 at 11:32 am

    I love him

    Reply
  2. Robin Hanworth says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    Breaking news regarding Buendia and Arsenal. What? This is ancient history. I suggest you try and keep up.

    Reply
  3. briton says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    kreonke out

    Reply
  4. Robin Hanworth says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    Breaking news………Max Aarons is likely to leave Norwich City this summer.

    Reply
  5. Egwa says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Kreonke out

    Reply
  6. Tom says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Even if arsenal buys who…. If they make mistake of letting Joe wilrock goes…. It I’ll be another mistake of high profile prodigal goes…of which it I’ll heart arsenal more and more . arteta should get buendia and bissuma and retain JOE he can sell Myles and give it a look.

    Reply
  7. Tom says:
    May 24, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Arsenal should also looked at Pereira of WBA ON counter attack look like a good guy.

    Reply
  8. Mason says:
    May 24, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Why do people want krenko out I dont want spotify anywhere near out club there will twice as worse dont get I’m angry what there done just say there put the money in and win the league and champ league would be shout get out our club I think not be careful what we wish for Wenger left and not being in the top 4 since

    Reply
  9. Atangana says:
    May 24, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Arsenal had the fourth best defence in this campaign and easily the worst attack among the first 9 teams. Therefore, the attacking midfield and attack were absent due principally to Aubamenyang terribly under-performing although Arteta wouldn’t stop including him in the starting XI. For a long time he showed this weakness and he persistently relied on him.

    Getting Buendia, Bissouma, a good centre-forward and selling Lacazette is the ideal thing to do. Lacazette is far better than Aubameyang but due to the latter’s contract, he may not leave. He should serve as a supporting attacker. Balogun can even do better than him. Aubameyang’s good days are behind. he has no motivation because he’s sure of big pay.

    Reply
  10. JW says:
    May 26, 2021 at 3:33 am

    If we can get Bissouma as well as Buendia, then we might finally have a strong midfield.
    There is a very good young Keeper playing for Lille. I think we should try for him instead of signing Ryan.
    Then all we need is a “goal-scorer”. and it will be “Europa Championship League here we come”!!!

    Reply

