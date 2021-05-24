Arsenal given huge transfer boost as target’s asking price SLASHED to just £21million

There’s some big Arsenal FC transfer news from Italy today as it’s claimed Nikola Milenkovic can leave Fiorentina on the cheap this summer.

Milenkovic has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent times and Gazzetta dello Sport now claim they can sign the Serbia international for a reduced fee of just £21million, down from their previous asking price of £38m.

This is surely a no-brainer for Arsenal, who need a signing like Milenkovic to help them improve next season after such a dire campaign this year.

David Luiz is leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of his contract, so Milenkovic could be an ideal long-term replacement, as well as surely being an upgrade on the likes of Rob Holding and Pablo Mari in that area of the pitch.

Milenkovic has shone in Serie A and his fine form has also previously seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

It might be hard for Arsenal to beat clubs like that to this signing, but it certainly helps that he seems to be available on the cheap.

Arsenal don’t often have as much money to spend as some of their rivals, but £21m would surely represent great business for them for a player like Milenkovic.