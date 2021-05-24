“No chance” of midfielder staying at Arsenal, club waiting for transfer offers

Arsenal midfielder Danny Ceballos will not be staying at the club when his loan spell comes to an end this summer.

The Spain international has not been the most convincing performer in his two years on loan with the Gunners, and it makes sense that they may now be happy to send him back to Real Madrid.

And according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Real are also not planning on keeping him, with his parent club now waiting for offers for the 24-year-old…

Dani Ceballos will leave Arsenal after his loan spell, he’ll be one of the many players leaving the club. There’s no chance to stay – he’s coming back to Spain. ?? #AFC Real Madrid are open to sell him on a permanent deal this summer, waiting for new proposals. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2021

Many Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with how things have gone for Ceballos, who showed some promise in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems clear now, however, that he hasn’t really settled as many will have hoped, with his second campaign far less impressive overall.

Arsenal would now do well to look at other options in midfield, and Ceballos will also no doubt hope he can find another club where he can play regularly, as that doesn’t seem particularly likely for him at Madrid.