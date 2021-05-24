Menu

“No chance” of midfielder staying at Arsenal, club waiting for transfer offers

Arsenal midfielder Danny Ceballos will not be staying at the club when his loan spell comes to an end this summer.

The Spain international has not been the most convincing performer in his two years on loan with the Gunners, and it makes sense that they may now be happy to send him back to Real Madrid.

And according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Real are also not planning on keeping him, with his parent club now waiting for offers for the 24-year-old…

Many Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with how things have gone for Ceballos, who showed some promise in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems clear now, however, that he hasn’t really settled as many will have hoped, with his second campaign far less impressive overall.

Arsenal would now do well to look at other options in midfield, and Ceballos will also no doubt hope he can find another club where he can play regularly, as that doesn’t seem particularly likely for him at Madrid.

  1. Atid says:
    May 24, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    I think with no European football it will be hard to compete for top players from abroad.

    It also means that many youngsters will not get the opportunities that early rounds of the cup provides.

    Therefore I expect Arteta to work with a smaller squad and loan out quite a few players especially in the first half of the season.

    As it stands with the 3 loan players returning to their parent clubs, and Luiz already named as leaving, Arsenal now has 31 players born 1999 or before. That means at least 6 more need to go, just to abide to premier league rules. In addition to those 31 we also have Smith-Rowe, Saliba, Martinelli, Balogun and Saka who clearly first team players for next season.

    We currently have room for 1 non-homegrown player, though I expect that to increase with the departures of Kolasinac and Torreira and possibly Willian, Cedric and Runarrsson.

    On the homegrown front I expect Iliev, Sheaf, Osei-Tutu, Bola, Dinzeyi and Oluwu to all be released.

