Klopp wants Liverpool to sign surprise Real Madrid forward to replace Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a surprise transfer deal for Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral to replace Roberto Firmino, according to Don Balon.

Mayoral has been on loan at Roma this season and has shown some decent form, though one imagines most fans wouldn’t necessarily see him as a big upgrade on Firmino.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, with Firmino one of the players who looks to have entered into decline after years of being a star player in Klopp’s side.

It’s surely time for Liverpool to make a change, and Mayoral could be a smart signing on the cheap, with Don Balon claiming he could move for somewhere in the region of £22million.

Real Madrid probably won’t be overly fussed about keeping the 24-year-old, with the Spanish giants having plenty of attacking talent on their books.

If selling Mayoral gives them the chance to raise some transfer funds this summer, then Los Blancos could relish Liverpool’s interest in him.