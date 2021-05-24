Thomas Tuchel delivers positive injury update ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League final clash with Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered a positive update on the fitness of key midfield player N’Golo Kante ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final clash with Manchester City.

The Blues were without Kante for their 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at the weekend, and they certainly looked like they missed the Frenchman’s presence in the middle of the park.

Although it’s been a mixed season overall for Chelsea, Kante has looked in superb form, especially since Tuchel came in to replace Frank Lampard as manager back in January.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be eager to see Kante back on the pitch for such a big game this weekend, and it’s also likely to be a sight that City fans are dreading.

See below as Tuchel appears more confident that it’s looking good for the former Leicester City man to make it for the big game against Pep Guardiola’s side…

Tuchel says Kante “looks good” to return to training this week ahead of the Champions League final #CFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) May 24, 2021

Tuchel says Kante should be good to return to training, which will no doubt be welcome news from a Chelsea point of view.

The west London giants will no doubt be underdogs against City this weekend, with Guardiola’s side producing another hugely impressive Premier League title victory this term and chasing their first ever Champions League win.