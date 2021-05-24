Chelsea team bus held up by Aston Villa stewards eating ICE CREAM

Chelsea have reportedly launched a complaint after their team bus was held up from getting into Villa Park at the weekend.

According to a bizarre report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea had to wait to enter the ground as Aston Villa’s stewards were slow to clear the way for them, because they were sitting around and eating ice cream!

This is one of the stranger stories we’ve heard this season and it might well have unsettled the Blues as they ended up being beaten 2-1 by Villa.

It wasn’t the best performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side, so perhaps other clubs might want to use ice cream as a tool to get into their heads in the future!

It remains to be seen how seriously the Premier League will take this complaint, but it doesn’t seem particularly professional from the staff at Villa.

Chelsea lost on the day but still made the top four thanks to Leicester City’s defeat at home to Tottenham.