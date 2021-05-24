Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard reportedly wants a return to Stamford Bridge this summer after a nightmare spell at Real Madrid.

See below as reports claim the Belgium international has decided he wants to move back to Chelsea in a surprise move just two years after he left the west London giants…

MORE: Exclusive: €80m star has had contact with PL clubs following Chelsea links

Hazard was a star player for Chelsea for many years and would surely be welcomed back by Blues fans if he did join for a second spell.

Having said that, some may also be alarmed by his rapid decline in his time at Real Madrid, so we’re not sure this would be an ideal signing for them right now.

If Hazard can get back to his best, he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, but CFC may need to think about other options for more in-form players as well.