£56m-rated Chelsea transfer target arranges meeting to sort out future

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly planning talks over a potential transfer away, but Chelsea don’t seem to be in his plans.

The Poland international is in a real purple patch at the moment, with some of the best form of his career coming in the last two seasons for Bayern, and it may be that he now fancies a new challenge.

According to Don Balon, Lewandowski is unsettled at the Allianz Arena and wants to discuss a potential move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, with the player likely to be able to leave for something in the region of £56million.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they’re not mentioned in this report despite recently being linked with Lewandowski by Sky Sports Germany.

The 32-year-old goal machine would be a dream signing for the Blues right now after their difficult season that saw them only just scrape into the top four on the final day of the Premier League this weekend.

Timo Werner has not lived up to expectations, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have had limited roles this term, particularly since Thomas Tuchel was appointed manager.

Lewandowski would be a huge upgrade on all of those players after scoring 103 goals in all competitions over the last two seasons.

The former Borussia Dortmund hit-man is producing some stunning numbers and it would be a joy to see him in the Premier League before the end of his career.

It’s unsurprising, however, that a player of his calibre seems to be drawn to playing for one of the big two of Spanish football.

