Tuchel urged to copy Liverpool tactic and give one Chelsea player more “freedom”

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has urged manager Thomas Tuchel to make better use of Reece James after recently using Cesar Azpilicueta as his right wing-back.

The Blues are not in the most convincing form at the moment, with Tuchel’s side hitting a bit of a wobble just ahead of their Champions League final clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

In general, the German tactician has made a superb start to life at Stamford Bridge, but Hudson would like to see him make one key change to his tactical set-up.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Chelsea and England midfielder Hudson expressed his view that Tuchel should use James as his wing-back and give him the kind of freedom to attack that Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoys at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold’s superb attacking play has been a huge part of what has made Jurgen Klopp’s side so successful in recent times, and James has often shown similar potential as an attack-minded full-back.

Recently, Tuchel has used him as one of his three centre-backs, however, and Hudson thinks that’s the wrong move.

“This is one of Chelsea’s greatest problems at the moment,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “Azpi has been a good servant but it’s time for change.

“Reece James has a massive future and needs a different player behind him. James should be like Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool with the freedom to attack without worrying who is covering.

“Chelsea look all over the place behind him when he goes forward and he, unlike the Liverpool right back, goes to cross it and turns back. That’s exactly what the opposition want! He needs a player behind him to encourage him to get forward, like a Virgil van Dijk.”