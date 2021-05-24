It was supposed to be a day of celebration for Manchester City, and the lifting of the Premier League trophy as well as a 5-0 win over Everton made sure that was the case.

However, you wouldn’t necessarily have known it from Pep Guardiola’s post-match interview.

The elegant Catalan burst into tears when speaking to the cameras after being asked about outgoing striker, Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinian had come on as a substitute in his last game in the English top-flight, and scored two goals.

It was a great way to book-end his record-breaking City career after he’d also come on as a sub on his debut and scored two goals.

A clearly emotional Guardiola couldn’t contain himself, but that’s drawn criticism from former Man City star, Nedum Onuoha.

“I really like Pep Guardiola and I love Sergio Aguero, but the fact that Pep Guardiola’s letting Sergio Aguero go, it’s like ‘you don’t have to be so emotional,'” he told ESPN, cited by the Daily Express.

“If you want him, just keep him. But ultimately they’ve got other plans in play and they’re looking at the long-term nature of the club. It’s a shame.”

He probably has a point, but there’s nothing wrong with showing a bit of emotion either.