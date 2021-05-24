When all is said and done, it’s been another hugely disappointing season overall for Tottenham Hotspur.

At one point during the season, Jose Mourinho’s side were looking like title challengers, but they slipped away with alarming ease.

The Portuguese being sacked was always going to be the end result after a series of disappointing performances, and their place in the Europa Conference will be a real embarrassment to the likes of Daniel Levy.

Particularly when you consider that he is realistically trying to keep hold of Harry Kane.

One of Kane’s team-mates is keen to put the 2020/21 season behind them immediately, and Dele Alli is already looking forward to the 2021/22 campaign.

Dropped by Mourinho for large parts of the season, the England international clearly wants to get back to something approaching his best.

“It goes without saying this season has been the most difficult in my career so far,” he wrote on social media, cited by the Daily Mail.

“There have been some incredibly low moments and tough challenges I’ve had to face but I’m grateful to always have the opportunity to do what I love.

“This season has taught me I can’t take anything for granted and I’m more determined than ever to come back fitter and stronger.

“Thanks to the fans for the great support as always and look forward to seeing you all back in the stadiums next season.”

Given how poor he was when given a run out, it won’t be a foregone conclusion that any new man in charge will put him straight back into the starting line-up either.