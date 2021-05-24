Heading into the final game of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Leicester City had their Champions League qualification in their own hands.

A huge mistake from keeper, Kasper Schmeichel, handed Tottenham Hotspur the advantage in the match, and Gareth Bale’s late goal for the north Londoners condemned the Foxes to the Europa League.

That will have been a huge blow for Brendan Rodgers’ side who slid out of the top four late on in 2019/20 too.

To that end, one might’ve expected the Leicester players to be angry and unhappy, but James Maddison appeared to be laughing and joking with Spurs players and even hugging Harry Kane.

A supporter who had called into talkSPORT was none too pleased with Maddison’s attitude.

“James Maddison, who was substituted, came on the pitch cracking jokes, fangirling over [Harry] Kane, even players like [Heung-min] Son who he’s probably never met in his life… how disrespectful is that to what’s just happened today?,” the fan was quoted as saying.

“I know we’re lucky to have a player like Maddison, but you guys only see the highlight reel, when you watch him week in, week out, he’s so frustrating.

“Since his injury and his discipline from that despicable action when he went to that party, it’s like we’ve been playing with ten men!

“If he’d have played in the FA Cup final, this would have been a disastrous season, make no mistake.

“He’s taken no responsibility, he got hooked at 62 minutes and he’s on the pitch laughing and joking and hugging Kane? It’s disgraceful.”

It’s unclear if Rodgers had been party to Maddison’s antics because he’d surely have had something to say about it if so.

The player himself will need to work to get back onside with the faithful by the sounds of it.