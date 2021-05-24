Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in La Liga and looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club and more competitive league.

Kounde’s fine form has seen him linked with Manchester United by Sky Sports in recent times, and that makes sense as an ideal next step for the player if he wants to further his career.

However, The Athletic report that Arsenal are also interested in Kounde, even if his £50million price tag might make the deal a tad unrealistic for them.

But even without taking that into account, it’s hard to see why the 22-year-old would be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium right now after such a poor season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal won’t be playing in Europe next season, so Kounde would surely do well to move to Man Utd, who are in the Champions League and who look more likely to be winning major trophies in the near future, including the Europa League final this week.

Kounde looks like a player with big potential, and he’d be an ideal partner to complement Harry Maguire at Old Trafford, providing the Red Devils with a much-needed upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Arsenal would do very well if they could bring in a player of Kounde’s calibre, but Arteta will surely have to look elsewhere if clubs like United decide to target him.

