Liverpool may reportedly have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Reds have previously been linked as one of a number of suitors for the impressive Mali international, with the Times reporting that he could be available for around £30million this summer.

MORE: Exclusive: €80m star has had contact with PL clubs following Liverpool, Man Utd & Chelsea links

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving at the end of his contract this summer, Liverpool could do well to swoop for Bissouma in that position, and it seems they may now be in a strong position to do so.

Despite some talk of Arsenal being in for Bissouma, Fabrizio Romano is quoted by the Daily Mail as suggesting the Gunners’ interest is not actually as strong as it’s been made out to be.

The Mail suggest this could be good news for Liverpool, but it’s certainly a surprise to hear that Arsenal might not be making Bissouma a top target.

The 24-year-old seems ideal for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, with Mikel Arteta surely in need of upgrades on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Thomas Partey has also not had the most convincing first season at the Emirates Stadium.

AFC were never really in the hunt for a top four place this season and surely need to make a number of changes to their squad to put that right next season.

“I slept with him more times than with my own wife. I’ve done everything with Ronaldo. With and without limits” – which footballing legend made this shock revelation? Click here to find out.