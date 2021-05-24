Menu

Video: Liverpool’s “high hopes” for wonderkid waiting in the wings could explain Wijnaldum transfer decision, says ex-Red

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks the Reds may have decided to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave on a free transfer this summer because of youngster Curtis Jones.

The Merseyside giants bid an emotional farewell to Wijnaldum yesterday, and Murphy paid his tributes to a terrific servant to the club when he spoke about him on Stadium Astro.

MORE: Liverpool face potential complication over Ibrahima Konate transfer

Murphy also claimed, as seen in the video clip below, that he thinks Liverpool may have sufficiently “high hopes” for exciting youngster Jones as a replacement for Wijnaldum in the middle of the park…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given huge transfer boost as target’s asking price SLASHED to just £21million
Video: The moment Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes lost his tooth during celebrations on the Emirates Stadium pitch
Euro giants planning to complete Chelsea transfer raid and will make decision “soon” on Man Utd ace

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope that another academy player can make it big in the first-team after the huge success of Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent times.

Replacing Wijnaldum won’t be easy, but Jones does look like a hugely promising player who’s already made his mark in Jurgen Klopp’s side a few times.

More Stories Curtis Jones Danny Murphy Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.