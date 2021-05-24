Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks the Reds may have decided to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave on a free transfer this summer because of youngster Curtis Jones.

The Merseyside giants bid an emotional farewell to Wijnaldum yesterday, and Murphy paid his tributes to a terrific servant to the club when he spoke about him on Stadium Astro.

MORE: Liverpool face potential complication over Ibrahima Konate transfer

Murphy also claimed, as seen in the video clip below, that he thinks Liverpool may have sufficiently “high hopes” for exciting youngster Jones as a replacement for Wijnaldum in the middle of the park…

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope that another academy player can make it big in the first-team after the huge success of Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent times.

Replacing Wijnaldum won’t be easy, but Jones does look like a hugely promising player who’s already made his mark in Jurgen Klopp’s side a few times.