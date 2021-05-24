Liverpool may face a reported complication in their bid to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig in the Ibrahima Konate.

The 21-year-old has shone in the Bundesliga and makes sense as a target for bigger clubs like Liverpool, who are in dire need of new signings at centre-back after a difficult season.

MORE: PL table since March shows Liverpool’s improvement

The Reds supposedly hold a strong interest in Konate, but the Times add that one complication could be the need to pay his £34million release clause in one instalment.

Liverpool prefer not to fork out that much money in one go, according to the report, so it might be that they turn to signing Ozan Kabak permanently instead.

The Times note that Kabak, who has bene on loan at LFC from Schalke since January, would cost more like £18m to bring in on a permanent deal, so it’s easy to see why that could be tempting for the Merseyside giants.

Konate is perhaps the more impressive player, however, so many Liverpool fans will hope this can be resolved.

For what it’s worth, the reliable Fabrizio Romano has written in his Benchwarmers column that the Konate Liverpool deal looks set to go through.