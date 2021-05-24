Two Champions League giants on alert for transfer of Liverpool star

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are reportedly the main two transfer suitors for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international played his last game for the Reds yesterday and was given an emotional send-off at Anfield after a great five years at the club.

MORE: Exclusive: €80m star has had ‘contact’ with PL clubs following Liverpool links

Wijnaldum’s fine form has been an important part of Liverpool’s success, with the 30-year-old becoming a real fan-favourite with his committed performances and knack for scoring in big games, particularly in that Champions League semi-final in over Barcelona on the way to winning the trophy in 2018/19.

Now Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in signing him, along with PSG, according to a report from French outlet Le 10 Sport.

The report suggests Wijnaldum is yet to receive any formal offers this summer, but it could be that it’ll be Barca or Paris for the former Newcastle man next.

It’s unsurprising to see Wijnaldum being linked with two top teams like this, as he’d surely still have plenty to offer them both, even if he is now likely to be in the final few years of his career.