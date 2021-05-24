On Tuesday morning, England manager, Gareth Southgate, will announce his 26-man squad for the European Championship.

It’s 25 years since Southgate himself missed the penalty against Germany in the semi-final of Euro96 that ultimately meant that England would be knocked out at that stage.

With the semis and final also at Wembley this year, the manager will be hoping to exorcise a few demons and ensure the Three Lions win their first trophy since 1966.

To that end, whoever he selects will be scrutinised, and there’s already one potential decision that is causing consternation.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are understood to believe that their right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, will not be picked for the tournament.

Whilst it’s true that the youngster hasn’t had the best of campaigns for the Reds, he is still a quality performer, and his omission could well come back to bite Southgate.

The player himself has remained tight-lipped but will surely be disappointed if such a turn of events is confirmed.