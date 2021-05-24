Man City boss Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero’s next club…and possibly another huge transfer bombshell

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has basically confirmed the recent transfer news that has been doing the rounds regarding Sergio Aguero’s next club.

The Argentina international played his final Premier League game yesterday, scoring twice in an emphatic 5-0 win over Everton before lifting his fifth Premier League title to round off a sensational career in English football.

It has long looked like Aguero would be heading to Barcelona next, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column yesterday, and Guardiola confirmed as much after the Everton game.

In doing so, Guardiola perhaps also let slip another huge piece of Barcelona transfer news that will no doubt be of interest to clubs all over Europe, as he said that Aguero is heading off to play with Lionel Messi.

“Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart – for Barcelona,” Guardiola told Match of the Day, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch.”

Does this definitely mean Messi is staying at Barca? We imagine Guardiola is unlikely to know this for sure, but perhaps the signing of a world class talent like Aguero will have persuaded him.

Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, so fans will no doubt want him to put pen to paper as soon as possible just to put their minds at rest.

