Guardiola eager for Manchester City to seal transfer of €20m-rated talent

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Roma midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

The talented 23-year-old is making quite an impression at the Stadio Olimpico, and now City boss Guardiola wants him to help eventually replace veteran Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho at the Etihad Stadium, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Man City leading chase for Harry Kane

Villar could supposedly be free to leave Roma on the cheap this summer, with Don Balon reporting that the Serie A giants could accept around €20million for the young Spaniard.

That could end up being great business by City, who try not to over-spend on individual players, even if they do have tremendous resources and plenty of world class names in their squad.

Guardiola has an eye for talent after bringing through a number of quality young players throughout his career, such as Sergio Busquets at Barcelona, Joshua Kimmich at Bayern Munich, and now Phil Foden at Man City.

Villar could be another talent to keep an eye on, and it may be that we’ll see him make a big move sooner rather than later.