Man City consider two Harry Kane alternatives as club analysts notice something about Tottenham star’s playing style

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up Romelu Lukaku and Danny Ings as two transfer alternatives due to a possible concern over Tottenham star Harry Kane.

After another disappointing season at Spurs, Kane’s future is in serious doubt this summer as Fabrizio Romano has written about strong interest from City in his Benchwarmers column.

It seems, however, according to The Athletic, that City analysts have noticed that Kane doesn’t tend to score from the kind of positions in which Pep Guardiola’s side create most of their chances.

The England international is still a world class player, however, and the report suggests the club could be open to changing their system to suit him, particularly as it’s good to mix things up from time to time.

However, it seems Inter Milan hit-man Lukaku and Southampton ace Ings are also being considered by the Premier League champions.

City fans would surely rather see Kane come in, but Lukaku has been in superb form in Serie A this season, helping Inter to the title.

The Belgium international had a difficult spell at Manchester United in recent years, but he looks a player reborn now and like someone who could shine as Sergio Aguero’s replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

