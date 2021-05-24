Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira seems to have dropped a subtle hint over his future in a post on Instagram.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Lazio this season and seems happy with life at the Stadio Olimpico so far.

Pereira admits in his post, however, that he’s unhappy not to have been able to play in front of Lazio’s fans at their stadium due to restrictions brought in during the coronavirus pandemic.

See below as Pereira hints that maybe he will get the chance to play in front of them in the future, suggesting he may extend his loan or even stay at the club permanently…

One imagines Pereira would struggle for playing time at Man Utd, so a permanent sale could be on the cards in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Lazio will definitely be able to strike a deal, but it seems the player himself would be open to the move.