Eyebrows were raised when Manchester United paid an eye-watering £80m for Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The centre-back was deserving of an England place and his form was sound, but it still seemed an awful lot of money for a central defender.

That said, Maguire has gone on to become Man United’s captain and, for all of the criticism that has come his way, the Red Devils certainly notice when he isn’t marshalling the back line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might even have missed out on the player because Pep Guardiola had the chance to take him to Manchester City.

Given the gulf in class between the two sides, Maguire couldn’t have been blamed for choosing City, however, he’s admitted that a move there was never really on the cards.

“I spoke to Pep and obviously the football they play and what he’s done for the club… (I have) great respect for him and what he’s done for football, but my heart was set,” he told Gary Neville on his Overlap show, cited by the Daily Mail.

“It gave me great confidence and belief, for (United) to pursue it over a 12, 15 month period, they showed how much they believed in me and how much I would be a big part of the team.”

With the Europa League final just a couple of days away, Solskjaer will surely be hoping that his captain has recovered from his most recent injury in time.