£70m could be enough for Man Utd to wrap up transfer of pacey attacker who plays video games with Red Devils star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could reportedly be given a boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

According to The Athletic, Sancho’s asking price may well fall to as low as £70million this summer, depending on the structure of the deal, with the report noting that many of the personal terms with the player were agreed last summer.

Man Utd wonderkid pulls off cheeky nutmeg vs Wolves

Man Utd could do with signing a quality attacking player like Sancho, with the England international’s pace and quality on the ball making him one of the finest wingers in Europe in recent years.

If the Red Devils could really secure Sancho’s signature for as little as £70m, it could be one of the bargains of the summer, and would surely help them close the gap on rivals Manchester City next season.

7 jadon sancho

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with Manchester United

Another thing in United’s favour could be the fact that Sancho is close friends with Marcus Rashford, with the pair often playing online video games together, according to The Athletic.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope Rashford can do his bit to persuade Sancho to make the move to Old Trafford.

