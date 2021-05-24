Talks held: Man United touch base with £40m Liverpool transfer target’s camp

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with the camp of Real Madrid defender and Liverpool transfer target Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils have been linked with Varane before in a possible £40million move by the Daily Mirror, and now the Manchester Evening News claims some initial discussions over a deal have taken place.

They add, however, that Liverpool are also interested in the France international, so it could be an interesting battle for his signature this summer.

“The pair are said to regularly play video games online together” – which £80m star has struck up a friendship with a key figure at Man Utd? Click here to find out.

Varane has had a great career at the Bernabeu, playing his part in three La Liga title wins and four Champions League victories after breaking into the side at a young age.

The 28-year-old is also a World Cup winner with France, and one imagines the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool would love to have that kind of winning experience in their squad.

Both teams were not quite where they wanted to be this season, with United at one point looking like being title challengers before fading away.

A signing like Varane could make a big difference for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season, but Liverpool also need more options at the back.

The Merseyside giants had a nightmare with injuries this term and it’s clear Jurgen Klopp needs more depth in that department, with Varane perhaps ideal to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence once the Dutchman returns from his lengthy lay-off.