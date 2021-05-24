Manchester United are reportedly set to go ‘all out’ for the signing of a new centre-back this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report adds that Villarreal defender Pau Torres will get the chance to ‘audition’ for the Red Devils in this week’s Europa League final between the two sides.

Torres looks a fine player and will surely hope he can impress Man Utd with a strong performance in this big game, though the MEN mention other players could also be on the Premier League giants’ radar.

United could definitely do with improving their defensive options next season if they are to close the gap on rivals Manchester City, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly simply not good enough as long-term options to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

Torres looks like he could be ideal if he can continue to develop as he has in recent times, and if he can also settle into life in the Premier League, which he may undoubtedly find a bit more challenging than Spanish football.

United have also been linked with other big names from La Liga, such as Sevilla’s Jules Kounde (as per Sky Sports) in recent times.