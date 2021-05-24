With Sergio Aguero having played his last Premier League game for Manchester City, the race is on to find a suitable replacement.

Given that the robust Argentinian was the club’s all-time record goalscorer, that’s no easy task for Pep Guardiola and his board.

The usual names will already be in the frame such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Ally McCoist, has thrown a surprise name into the mix.

“Aguero’s boots are going to be some boots to fill,” he said on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show.

“What a goalscorer, what a finisher. One of the best of all time, without doubt.

“So how do you replace him? The only way you do that is by getting Harry Kane or Erling Haaland. Somebody like that who’s an out-and-out goalscorer. Danny Ings is another one.

“I still think looking at that team, Aguero comes off the bench and scores two, Jesus scored one yesterday. If you had an out-and-out centre forward, dear me, it would be a dream to play in that team. You’d be guaranteed 25-30 goals a season.

“Someone of Kane’s finishing ability, even Ings I think would score 25-30 goals in that team. They’re out-and-out goalscorers in a team that creates an unbelievable amount of chances.”

Though he isn’t a household name as such, Ings has always scored goals wherever he’s been and when injuries have allowed.

To the end, McCoist is absolutely right in the sense that if Ings is only being brought in to put the ball in the onion bag, he’ll do the business.

He doesn’t have to go foraging for the ball and making his own chances, as he’s often done at Southampton, simply because of the quality of player he will have around him.

It’s not as outrageous a statement from McCoist as it may first appear.