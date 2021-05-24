Real Madrid make decision on Eden Hazard and star’s stance on Chelsea return

Sky Sports News have just reported some massive transfer news, Real Madrid will listen to offers for Eden Hazard this summer, following the Belgian superstar’s struggles since arriving from Chelsea.

Sky Sports News report that the collapse of the European Super League, as well as Los Blancos’ interest in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have left the club needing to raise funds.

It’s added that the La Liga powerhouses will also listen to offers for Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic.

This development comes less than 12 hours after Spanish outlet El Chiringuito shared that the 30-year-old wants to leave Madrid, with Hazard wishing to return to Chelsea.

Hazard has been plagued by constant injury troubles since moving to the Bernabeu in a massive deal, with the tricky attacker having made just 43 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

It’s a real shame to see that the dream transfer for Hazard hasn’t worked out, it remains to be seen how much Zinedine Zidane’s side value the ace at or if they’d be willing to let the wide man leave on loan.

The Guardian report that Los Blancos secured the signing of the Belgian superstar in a deal worth a total of up to €150m, whilst the Standard add that £88m (€100m at the time) was the guaranteed initial fee.

Considering Hazard’s struggles and the financial impact of Covid-19 on football, it seems impossible that Madrid will manage to recoup anywhere near that fee.