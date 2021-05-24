According to the Express, Manchester United could secure one of their apparent key targets for considerably cheaper if they were to uncharacteristically act quickly once the transfer window opens.

The Express report that the release clause of highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres currently stands at £43m, but it will rise to £57m when the final two weeks of the transfer window come about.

As per Goal, the market will close for the top five European leagues on August 31, but whilst four open on July 1, the Premier League’s doors will be open for business from June 9.

It’s an unusual contract clause but one that the Red Devils need to take serious note of, especially as there could be an increased demand for Torres depending on how he fares with Spain at the Euros.

The Express add that United are confident that they are ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Torres will face off against the Red Devils in the Europa League Final on Wednesday night, with the MEN reporting that this will act as the ace’s final ‘audition’ before they decide on their top centre-back target.

Torres has established himself as one of the most promising European centre-backs around since a loan spell with Malaga in 18/19, the 6f4 ace has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The Spaniard’s fine performances earned him a spot in the national team at the end of 2019 and he hasn’t looked back since, becoming a key player for La Furia Roja.

Torres was rock-solid at the back as Villarreal finished 5th last season, appearing 34 times in La Liga, and he’s made 43 outings this term as the side prepare for the all-important final.

As Villarreal finished 7th in La Liga, they can only secure European football (Champions League) with an upset victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United.