Romelu Lukaku aims dig at Manchester United after Serie A title glory with Inter Milan

Manchester United fans won’t be too happy to see Romelu Lukaku aiming a little dig at them after enjoying Serie A title success with Inter Milan this season.

The Belgium international never quite settled in his two seasons at Old Trafford, but he’s been on fire since his move to Inter, and now has a major trophy to show for it as Inter ended Juventus’ dominance in the Italian top flight this term.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have not won the title since all the way back in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2012/13, so it’s unsurprising that Lukaku perhaps feels justified in leaving Manchester for Milan.

Speaking about his move to the San Siro, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku said: “Things didn’t work anymore. Things have to be said as they are: if a better offer comes from somewhere else or you can try something different, why not try it? I did it and I saw that works.”

United have a chance to pick up some silverware in the Europa League final this week, but comments like this will surely hurt Red Devils fans.

Even if the club looks like making some progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it’s no longer the place to be for the best players who want to win the game’s biggest prizes.