Solskjaer expected to start David de Gea for Man United over Henderson for Europa League Final vs Villarreal in massive decision

According to an exclusive report from our Leah Smith for Stretty News, a Manchester United source has confirmed that the ‘general feeling’ is that David de Gea will start the Europa League Final.

Stretty News have found that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to make a final decision but everything points to De Gea starting between the sticks against Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Much has been made of the superstar’s future at Old Trafford after the emergence of Dean Henderson, who has taken over the No.1 spot since De Gea returned to Spain for the birth of his first child.

ESPN reported earlier that the man who is shunned for the final is expected to leave in the summer. This is shaping up to be the biggest lineup decision for Solskjaer ahead of his first final with the Red Devils.

Whilst ESPN and many may believe that the goalkeeper to start against Villarreal will be the first-choice for Solskjaer going forward, perhaps people are making too much of the decision in a weird season.

De Gea getting the nod over his 24-year-old counterpart could just be the Spaniard’s reward – having played both legs of the quarter and semi-finals tie that booked the Red Devils a spot in the final.

Whilst Henderson seems to bring out more confidence from the United defensive line, starting De Gea could have other, less immediately noticeable benefits.

De Gea may be the better fit as his experience in La Liga could be valuable, whilst we’re sure that having a fluent speaker of Spanish could help the Red Devils figure out Villarreal’s instructions and tactics.