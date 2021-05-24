According to Mike McGrath for the Telegraph (subscription required), some Manchester United players see Jack Grealish as an ‘appealing’ summer recruit, whilst Solskjaer prioritises a move for Jadon Sancho.

The Telegraph reiterate that Sancho is a long-standing target for the Red Devils, with the talented young winger ultimately staying at Borussia Dortmund after last summer’s drawn-out transfer saga.

It’s added that the 21-year-old is expected to be available for £75m this summer, considerably lower than last year’s mammoth asking price of £108m, presenting United with a real opportunity…

On the Grealish front, the Telegraph report that the attacking midfielder is ‘admired’ in the United dressing room by those who have faced off against him or played alongside Grealish with England.

It’s detailed that the Aston Villa sensation would ‘command a fee similar to Sancho’, who is reportedly the option favoured by Solskjaer.

See More: Solskjaer expected to start David de Gea for Man United over Henderson for Europa League Final vs Villarreal in massive decision

More Stories / Latest News Man United’s Harry Maguire expands on the reasons why he turned down Man City Solskjaer expected to start David de Gea for Man United over Henderson for Europa League Final vs Villarreal in massive decision Mark Halsey column: Some of our referees need a bit of loving and some need a kick up the backside

You’d think that Manchester United have the financial power to move for both – though that could make fitting all the side’s talented attackers in a starting lineup difficult, but there’s no mention of a double swoop in the Telegraph’s article.

It’s stressed that the future of Harry Kane will understandably have an impact on the transfer market, should his wish to leave Spurs be granted, Man United, City and Chelsea are the only domestic options.

The Red Devils will also have to do battle with cross-town rivals Manchester City to win the signature of Grealish, as they hope to make the additions needed to mount a serious title challenge.

Grealish and Sancho are different styles of players so perhaps the Red Devils shouldn’t limit themselves to picking between the two.

United have been on the hunt for a quality winger in recent years, but the massive investment into Amad Diallo Traore means the club should possibly urge Solskjaer to reconsider his preference for Sancho over Grealish as Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo wouldn’t necessarily be able to start together.