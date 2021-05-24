Arsenal have been urged to seal the transfer of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as he looks set to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The England international has barely featured for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the club’s manager back in January, and he failed to even make their matchday squad for yesterday’s game at Aston Villa.

This surely spells the end for Abraham, and pundit Trevor Sinclair believes he could give the Gunners something a bit different up front.

The 23-year-old is certainly an underrated talent who looks like he deserves more of a chance at Chelsea, particularly as Timo Werner has been so disappointing up front this season.

Arsenal might do well to take a gamble on Abraham, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette not exactly setting the world alight this season.

Mikel Arteta surely needs to make a number of changes after this disappointing season, and Sinclair named Abraham as a potentially good option for the north Londoners.

“He’s got everything. Arsenal could do with him, too. [Alexandre] Lacazette is getting older. He’d be a hold-up player, bringing something slightly different with his height,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“He’s mobile, he’s got good feet, he could be a good pick for Arsenal.

“But he’s obviously a talented player. I’m a big fan of his. I just want to see him playing football.

“If he’s not developing and continuing to improve as a player, he’s standing still and that’s not great for a young player.”

