New Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has already made it very clear that there will be huge changes to the playing personnel at the club across the summer.

The Catalans just fell short of an incredible domestic double, given where they were under the Josep Maria Bartomeu presidency and Quique Setien management just a year ago.

An 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League was a real low point, and, the odd defeat aside in the 2020/21 campaign, new manager, Ronald Koeman steered the club out of choppy waters and even to Copa del Rey success.

Despite this, whenever a big league or Champions League game needed to be won, Koeman was found wanting.

It’s the Dutchman’s continuity in the position that is now Laporta’s biggest conundrum if he wants to acquire Memphis Depay on a free transfer.

According to Don Balon, the player will only join the club if Koeman stays, and that’s by no means certain given that Laporta isn’t convinced that he’s the right man for the job.