Two MLS clubs preparing offers to hijack Sergio Agüero from Barcelona

Manchester City FC striker Sergio Agüero will be departing the English club to join FC Barcelona when his contract expires next month.

The La Liga club will likely be his last in Europe if he arrives there. However, two Major League Soccer clubs want to pounce once the 32-year-old and convince him to cross the pond. Furthermore, if Messi departs Barcelona, is Agüero going to commit to signing with Barcelona.

According to ESPN’s Christian Martin (via Bolavip), New York City FC is one of the teams interested in Agüero once his time in Europe is over. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering NYCFC is a club owned by City Football Group, the parent owner of Manchester City.

The second MLS team that wants to sign Agüero is, when not, Inter Miami. In Martin’s words, the club’s co-owner, David Beckham, has already made him an offer to get to the box, where They would ensure peace of mind for your family and closest environment.

Agüero can spend another season or two in Europe, but it seems as though these two MLS clubs don’t want to wait for their chance to grab the striker. It will be interesting to see whether these offers would be enticing for Agüero.