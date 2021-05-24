According to an in-depth piece from Mark Ogden for ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds the future of David de Gea and Dean Henderson in his hands as Man United prepare for the Europa League Final.

ESPN report that whomever of De Gea or Henderson is snubbed for Wednesday night’s clash against Villarreal will ultimately leave the club in the summer transfer window.

It’s reported that Solskjaer is torn between the two stoppers, which seems accurate considering the duties the duo have shared as of late, but the Norwegian ‘accepts’ that the goalkeeper overlooked against Unai Emery’s side will consider the decision the end of his career at Old Trafford.

ESPN state that it is unlikely that both De Gea and Henderson will be with the Manchester outfit next season, whilst the side are already on the hunt for a second-choice keeper to whoever wins the battle.

It’s added that were De Gea – who is currently ‘winning the race’ – to start between the sticks for the all-important tie against Villarreal, Henderson would be forced to consider his future at his boyhood club.

There was plenty of speculation, focus and pressure around the Man United No.1 spot heading into the season after a few years of mediocrity from De Gea and the emergence of Henderson, but the Red Devils still haven’t made a clear decision on who their go-to stopper is.

De Gea saw more action in the first-half of the season but Henderson became starter for the key fixtures when the Spaniard returned to his homeland to welcome the birth of his first child.

Sine returning though, De Gea has been called on a couple of times when Solskjaer has rotated the team and it appears as though he’s done enough to prove he belongs in the goal for the Europa League Final.