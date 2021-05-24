It’s been a long time coming for AC Milan, but after a season in which they played some great football, their reward of Champions League football was well deserved.

Not only that, but it will allow the club to build again and, potentially, bring in better players.

The Rossoneri certainly enjoyed themselves after the confirmation that they would compete in European football’s premier competition again after so many years away.

In the dressing room after the game, the team lined up as the Champions League theme played in the background. Brilliant!