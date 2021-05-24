When you’re in the midst of enjoying title celebrations, the last thing you want to have to do is be dragged away from all of your team-mates.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne looked like he was really enjoying himself after his side had raised the Premier League trophy aloft, but that was until he was told to do a post-match interview whilst the title party was still in full swing.

His reaction to the request was priceless.