Video: Marten de Roon receives ban and fine for foolish push on referee after red card for punching AC Milan star in Atalanta defeat

According to Football Italia via an official report from the Serie A disciplinary committee, Martin de Roon has received a four-match suspension and €10,000 fine after his sending off for Atalanta vs AC Milan.

De Roon lashed out in the 92nd minute of the two sides’ final match of the Serie A season, after Milan were awarded their second penalty of the day.

The 30-year-old somehow ended up in a scuffle with Milan midfielder Rade Krunic, with De Roon striking out at his counterpart.

Those actions earned De Roon a straight red card but the drama didn’t stop there, as he was given his marching orders, the Dutchman pushed referee Maurizio Mariani with his elbow.

?? OFFICIAL: Marten de Roon gets a four-game ban and a €100k fine for his red card last night and shoving the referee.pic.twitter.com/QKURJ7e2C1 — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) May 24, 2021

Pictures from DAZN.

De Roon will now miss Atalanta’s important opening four matches of next season for some completely unnecessary actions and overall unacceptable behaviour.