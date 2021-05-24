Video: The moment Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes lost his tooth during celebrations on the Emirates Stadium pitch

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was the victim of an unfortunate and bizarre injury after yesterday’s win over Brighton.

Watch below as the Brazilian somehow had one of his teeth knocked out during some rather over-zealous celebrating on the Emirates Stadium pitch after the end of the final match of the season…

Arsenal players huddle around David Luiz for his farewell celebrations, which caused Gabriel Magalhães to lose a tooth on the Emirates Stadium pitch yesterday. ?? #afc pic.twitter.com/r9IODQqEhe — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 24, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Gabriel has proven a solid signing for the Gunners, and perhaps many centre-backs can expect to lose a tooth or two in their job – but not like this!

