Video: Pundit incredibly puts forward Steve Bruce as Premier League manager of the year

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for every Premier League team, and there are more than enough deserving individuals for the manager of the season gong.

If West Ham’s David Moyes were to get it, it’s doubtful there would be too many raised eyebrows. Ditto Pep Guardiola after he led Manchester City to another superb title.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, has thrown another name in the mix: Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce. His colleague, Alex Crook, even appears to agree with him.

With the greatest respect… really?

