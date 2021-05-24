It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for every Premier League team, and there are more than enough deserving individuals for the manager of the season gong.
If West Ham’s David Moyes were to get it, it’s doubtful there would be too many raised eyebrows. Ditto Pep Guardiola after he led Manchester City to another superb title.
However, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent, has thrown another name in the mix: Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce. His colleague, Alex Crook, even appears to agree with him.
With the greatest respect… really?
? ??????: “What about Steve Bruce?”
? ????: “Well, they’re 12th and he’s had to put up with more criticism and more flack than any other manager!”
Darren Bent and Alex Crook ask if #NUFC’s Steve Bruce deserves to be in the Manager of the Year debate.
Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/gSwE8TbyTU
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 24, 2021
