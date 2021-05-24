Social media is a huge part of everyone’s lives today, with many people seemingly glued to their mobile devices day in and day out.

It’s become an accepted part of daily life, but for the more high profile people amongst us, the various platforms have become a cesspit of abuse.

To that end BT have teamed up with some of football’s biggest names to combat the hatred with an initiative dubbed Hope United.

Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Karen Carney, Jesse Lingard, Rio Ferdinand, Eni Aluko, Jordan Henderson and Gareth Bale are just a handful of stars to have signed up for the project.