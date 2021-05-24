As part of the detailed ESPN piece which reports the non-starter out of David de Gea and Dean Henderson for the Europa League Final will leave Manchester United, other concerns were also shared…
ESPN have found that whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains faith in De Gea – there are some worrying causes for concern surrounding the Spaniard.
It’s claimed that sources are convinced that the 30-year-old’s ‘laid-back personality’ have contributed to the lapses in concentration that have led to costly mistakes this season.
Manchester United fans will be very frustrated by ESPN’s other finding on De Gea’s training mindset, with it added that Solskjaer and the coaching staff struggle to ‘motivate’ the superstar stopper.
It’s even pointed out that the competition from Dean Henderson – who is now starting to get a firm grip on United’s No.1 shirt, ‘has done little’ to spark De Gea.
De Gea held on to the starting spot at Old Trafford for two thirds of the season, but took a backseat as soon as he left for his homeland of Spain to welcome the birth of his first child at the start of March.
Henderson has started the vast majority of the side’s fixtures since, though De Gea was called on by Solskjaer for the Europa League quarter and semi-finals ties, as well as a couple of top-flight matches.
ESPN insist that De Gea is regarded as the ‘better technical keeper’ at Old Trafford but the recent speculation combined with these findings continue to signal the end of the star’s time as No.1.
Concerns surrounding De Gea’s mindset – particularly his focus and competitiveness – may frustrate fans as the Spaniard is the club’s highest earner with a wage of £375,000-a-week, per the Telegraph.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I understand him since Henderson is a worse goal keeper in almost every aspect and would never be mentioned in the same breath to be honest with a legendary keeper like deGea.I say legendary since he is the ONLY player ever with player of the season 4 times and still he is questioned…. that is so typical English nationalism at it’s worst… So many average players can still be hyped as long as they are British- it’s a joke really. Ruben Dias was turned down and H mqGuire bought for 80 million quid…Ridiculous… worlds most expensive CB- but not a top 10 in the world if you are honest… Shaw been rubbish for 5 years and still is hailed as a monster today.. and so it goes.. on and on… United does not deserve D deGea… that’s the truth….
So, to follow your logic, a younger player from country ‘x’, whatever that country may be, can’t be praised and encouraged to improve, otherwise his countrymen are nationalistic. Please, do me a favour you dipstick!!!
He gets my vote. DeGea it’s a better goalkeeper than Henderson who is still learning his craft. I would never sell DeGea in preference to Henderson. Huge mistake. People have short memories.
Dont sell degea is better than hendersone
Degea had one bad game this season where the first goal was his mistake and might have done better.
Henderson mistakes against Sheffield United,AC Milan,Burnleyand Liverpool-Major mistake.
Media agenda to get rid of him because he is Spanish and wages .Driven by Glazers PR