As part of the detailed ESPN piece which reports the non-starter out of David de Gea and Dean Henderson for the Europa League Final will leave Manchester United, other concerns were also shared…

ESPN have found that whilst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains faith in De Gea – there are some worrying causes for concern surrounding the Spaniard.

It’s claimed that sources are convinced that the 30-year-old’s ‘laid-back personality’ have contributed to the lapses in concentration that have led to costly mistakes this season.

Manchester United fans will be very frustrated by ESPN’s other finding on De Gea’s training mindset, with it added that Solskjaer and the coaching staff struggle to ‘motivate’ the superstar stopper.

It’s even pointed out that the competition from Dean Henderson – who is now starting to get a firm grip on United’s No.1 shirt, ‘has done little’ to spark De Gea.

See More: “He would love to join Manchester United” – Star keen on Man Utd transfer but Liverpool also an option, according to journalist

More Stories / Latest News Solskjaer expected to start David de Gea for Man United over Henderson for Europa League Final vs Villarreal in massive decision Mark Halsey column: Some of our referees need a bit of loving and some need a kick up the backside Keith Hackett column: This has been the worst season of officiating in the Premier League

De Gea held on to the starting spot at Old Trafford for two thirds of the season, but took a backseat as soon as he left for his homeland of Spain to welcome the birth of his first child at the start of March.

Henderson has started the vast majority of the side’s fixtures since, though De Gea was called on by Solskjaer for the Europa League quarter and semi-finals ties, as well as a couple of top-flight matches.

ESPN insist that De Gea is regarded as the ‘better technical keeper’ at Old Trafford but the recent speculation combined with these findings continue to signal the end of the star’s time as No.1.

Concerns surrounding De Gea’s mindset – particularly his focus and competitiveness – may frustrate fans as the Spaniard is the club’s highest earner with a wage of £375,000-a-week, per the Telegraph.