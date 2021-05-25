Menu

“4D Chess” – These Arsenal fans rave over the William Saliba goal that made key target available for £22m

Every club needs to have a long-term plan, but it’s sometimes interesting to see that smaller actions can eventually have bigger, unintended consequences.

A report from Football.London has confirmed that Arsenal are still showing an interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar, and they claim that he was one of their major targets last summer, but the projected asking price of €60m was so much more than they wanted to pay.

They do go on to say that it’s thought he could be available for as little as £22m this year because the French giants failed to qualify for Champions League football next year.

Where this gets extra-interesting is when you realise that they missed out on the final day as they lost 3-2 to Nice, and the winner in that game was scored by Arsenal loanee William Saliba.

Obviously it’s a major coincidence but it is funny when you consider how it worked out, and these fans are delighted with the long-term vision that Mikel Arteta showed to get to that point:

 

 

