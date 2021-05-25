“Actually disgraceful” – These fans react as England leave out Man United star from Euro 2020 squad

There are always going to be major disappointments for the players who miss out on major championships, and England have so much strength and depth in the team so we knew that some top-level players would be omitted from the squad.

They are particularly strong at right-back with Kieran Tripper, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, so it was always going to take a lot from Aaron Wan-Bissaka to earn a chance to prove himself.

He’s had a solid year for Man United and his defensive ability has never been in doubt, but he’s also improved going forward so that weakness in his game is getting better as time goes on.

Ultimately he wasn’t selected in the provisional England squad for the Euros, and there are plenty of fans who don’t support that decision:

No AWB is disappointing. I want him to choose DR Congo now and in a few years be able to properly rub it In Southgate’s face — FF ? (@FrederikFish) May 25, 2021

Overall I’m happy with that England squad but no AWB is a disgrace The 7 players I’d cut are:

Ramsdale, Mings, White, Trippier, Phillips, Saka, DCL pic.twitter.com/Z9Z5eYkrK1 — Jack (@_McSauce_) May 25, 2021

No AWB ? gutted for the guy. Had such a better season than Reece James too! https://t.co/qCv64bZiTD — Daniel Evans (@Dano_evz) May 25, 2021

Saka making the squad as a winger despite mostly playing as a rwb/rb? ? No AWB? Southgate has blood on his hands I fear — Romaré ?? (@romgrel) May 25, 2021

No AWB, no tomori or Konsa but coady and mings?? So stinky — Leon? (@leondepreli_) May 25, 2021

No AWB ? that’s actually disgraceful he’s been so good for 3 years https://t.co/mkhnd3I3pB — Mason (@Mason__drfc) May 25, 2021

The Man United defender is still young and his time will still come, but he’s yet to make his debut and that lack of experience was probably the biggest factor in Southgate making that call.