Arsenal ace continues talking about his desire to play for South American giant

Coming off a season in which Arsenal FC midfielder Lucas Torreira was part of the Atlético Madrid squad that won La Liga. Still, the 25-year-old continues to states the desire to play for Boca Juniors as he wants to be closer to his family following the death of Torreira’s mother.

The Spanish side won’t be keeping Torreira once his loan deal expires next month, so the midfielder will return to Arsenal, where he has two years left on his contract.

Upon his arrival in Uruguay, as Torreira reports to the national team with their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures and Copa América, the Arsenal midfielder spoke to the media, where Marca relayed his comments about the dream of playing for Boca Juniors.

“In my head is only playing in Boca. I expressed my feelings and desire to come to Boca, but as time went by and being calmer, I began to understand that everything is complicated. I also keep thinking that my idea is to play in Boca because I know I will do it; if not now, it will be later,” Torreira said.

“At the moment, I don’t know anything. I still have a two-year contract with Arsenal. Obviously, when the national team ends, I will have to return to Arsenal. Only then will we see; we will analyze with my representative what is best, but I have to make it very clear that I was very happy at Atlético. I was champion, so I’m very proud.”

Although Torreira wants to play for the South American giant, financially, it doesn’t seem as though a deal for the player will get done. Even with Arsenal taking a loss in their initial purchase, it would be too expensive for Boca Juniors.

There’s the possibility of a loan deal, but with the Argentine having other needs, paying an expensive loan fee for a position does not need addressing this summer.